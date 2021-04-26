Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $469.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $190.55 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.