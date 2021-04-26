Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

