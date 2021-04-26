PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $32.50 or 0.00060655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and $787.11 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00742563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.22 or 0.07830608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 161,806,221 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

