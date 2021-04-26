Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells £16,774.16 in Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

LON PANR opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63).

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.