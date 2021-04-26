Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells £16,774.16 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

LON PANR opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

