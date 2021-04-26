Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.78 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

