Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

PRK opened at $127.47 on Monday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

