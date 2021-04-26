Parthenon LLC Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

