Parthenon LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

