Parthenon LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $74.41. 194,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,510. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

