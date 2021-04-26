Parthenon LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,609. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

