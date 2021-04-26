Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,763 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.36.

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

