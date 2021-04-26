Patten Group Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $417.00. 17,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

