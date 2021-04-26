Patten Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

