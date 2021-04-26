Patten Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 103.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.22. 305,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,161. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

