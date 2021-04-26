Patten Group Inc. Purchases 4,502 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.