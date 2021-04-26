Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. 826,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

