Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.11.

PAYC opened at $399.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.75 and a 200-day moving average of $397.89. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $207.30 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

