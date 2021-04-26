Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.11.
PAYC opened at $399.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.75 and a 200-day moving average of $397.89. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $207.30 and a 52 week high of $471.08.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
