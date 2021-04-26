Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.98. Paysafe shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 71,187 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Paysafe Group Holdings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

