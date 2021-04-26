Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

