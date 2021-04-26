Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 92.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

