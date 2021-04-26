People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.