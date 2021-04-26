Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,320 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $249.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $203.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

