Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

