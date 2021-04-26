Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 100,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 351,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

