Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAC opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

