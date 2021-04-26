Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.94 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

