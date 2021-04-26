Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGM opened at $100.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,994,050. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

