Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,341 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 52,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 150,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. 129,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

