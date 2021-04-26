PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

