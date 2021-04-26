Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Investec upgraded shares of Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Comments


