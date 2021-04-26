Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SOCLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
About Pharos Energy
