Piper Sandler Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $135.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

