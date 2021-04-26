PM CAPITAL Ltd Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 6.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Oracle by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 69,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.50. 152,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

