Populous Price Hits $4.33 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00008001 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $230.80 million and $8.33 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.