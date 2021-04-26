Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

