Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

