Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

NYSE PRI opened at $160.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

