Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit