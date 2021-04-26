Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $188.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

