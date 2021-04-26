Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

