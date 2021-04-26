Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 186.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $818,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of KURA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.