Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $755,000 Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

