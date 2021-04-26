Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.03 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,790,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

