Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,415 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,109. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

