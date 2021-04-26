Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

