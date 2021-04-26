Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

