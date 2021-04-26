Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

