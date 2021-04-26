Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 773 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $384.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $228.71 and a 12 month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

