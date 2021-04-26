Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

