Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $116.00 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

