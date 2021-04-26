Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PB stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

