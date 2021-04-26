Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.51% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
TARA opened at $12.19 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.