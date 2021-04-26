Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 162.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA opened at $12.19 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.